This journal will launch in 2023
Guidelines
Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Author guidelines
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Editor guidelines
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Peer review
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Publishing fees
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
EditorsSee all (122)
john t. jost
New York University
New York City, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Social Psychology
rachel calogero
Western University
London, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Gender, Sexuality and Relationships
richard p eibach
University of Waterloo
Waterloo, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Social Justice and Political Psychology
michal kosinski
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Computational Social Psychology