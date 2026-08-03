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New York University
New York City, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Social Psychology
Western University
London, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Gender, Sexuality and Relationships
University of Waterloo
Waterloo, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Computational Social Psychology