Mission & scope

Frontiers in Social Psychology is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the publication of conceptual, theoretical, methodological, and empirical work in social psychology.

Led by Field Chief Editor John T. Jost from New York University, Frontiers in Social Psychology welcomes research contributions in various domains of social psychology, aiming to bridge the gap between scientific rigor, social relevance, and intellectual humility. Topics include, but are not limited to:

computational social psychology

gender, sexuality, and relationships

intergroup relations and group processes

social justice and political psychology

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically:

SDG 5: Gender Equality - Promoting a better understanding of gender dynamics, gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls.

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities - Identifying and addressing the root causes of inequality and promoting social, economic, and political inclusion for all.

SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions - Contributing to the development of peaceful, just, and inclusive societies, as well as the promotion of effective, accountable, and transparent institutions.

Manuscripts that do not directly pertain to the core principles, theories, or empirical research within the field of social psychology, or those that deviate from the journal's defined scope and focus, will not be considered for publication in Frontiers in Social Psychology.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Social Psychology is committed to advancing developments in the field of social psychology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.