Scope

The Computational Social Psychology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on employing innovative computational methods and models to address various social psychology questions.

Led by Dr. Michal Kosinski from Stanford University, the Computational Social Psychology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of social psychology, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

big data analysis in social psychology

computational models of social behavior

diverse data sources and samples in social psychology research

innovative computational methods in social psychology

simulations in social psychology research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of computational methods and models in social psychology research.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.