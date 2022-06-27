jack j.w.a. van loon
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Space Exploration
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Space Exploration
International Space University
Arlington, United States
Community Reviewer
Space Economy
Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO)
Toulouse, France
Community Reviewer
Space Exploration
Lebanese American University
Beirut, Lebanon
Community Reviewer
Aerial and Space Networks
Huawei (Sweden)
Stockholm, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Aerial and Space Networks
ST Engineering iDirect
Sint-Niklaas, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Aerial and Space Networks
University of Tripoli
Tripoli, Libya
Community Reviewer
Aerial and Space Networks
University of Derby
Derby, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Aerial and Space Networks
University of Dayton
Dayton, United States
Community Reviewer
Space Economy
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Advanced Space Engineering
National University of Defense Technology
Changsha, China
Community Reviewer
Aerial and Space Networks
Tohoku University
Sendai, Japan
Community Reviewer
Space Propulsion
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Advanced Space Engineering
PIEP-Innovation in Polymer Engineering
Guimarães, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Space Exploration
City University of London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Space Exploration
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Space Robotics