Scope

The Aerial and Space Networks section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of aerial and space communication networks.

Led by Dr. P. Takis Mathiopoulos from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, the Aerial and Space Networks section welcomes submissions in various domains of aerial and space communication, which aim to enhance the operation and design of current or future networks.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

3D beamforming, massive MIMO, mmWave, and THz communication for aerial networks

3D network planning and analysis

aerial swarm communication systems

architectures and protocols for space and aerial networks

channel modeling for aerial and aerial-to-ground communication

cloud and mobile edge computing for aerial and space networks

design and development of high-precision localization services for aerial networks

energy consumption and energy-efficient communication

experimental evaluation of aerial networks

fundamental trade-offs and performance bounds for aerial and space communication

GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite communication systems and networks

high altitude platform (HAP) communication systems and networks

integrated satellite-airborne-terrestrial networks

interference mitigation for aerial communication

interaction of communication with flight mission and path planning

mobility aware communication protocols

network slicing and QoS differentiation for aerial networks and robots

performance optimization, decision, and learning for aerial and space communication

physical layer security for aerial and space networks

radar and sensing for aerial communication

solutions for autonomous and self-organizing aerial and space networks

spectrum management and coexistence for space, aerial, and terrestrial networks

tethered UAV and balloons communication systems

unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) communication systems and networks

wireless power transfer for aerial networks

optical communication in space

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of aerial and space communication networks, including their design, operation, and optimization.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aerial and space communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.