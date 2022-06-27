p. takis mathiopoulos
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Qualcomm (United States)
San Diego, United States
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Guangdong University of Technology
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
University of Warwick
Coventry, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Institute of Communications and Navigation, German Aerospace Center (DLR)
Weßling, Germany
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Tsinghua University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
International University of Rabat
Salé, Morocco
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Institute of Information Science and Technologies Alessandro Faedo, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
University of Ghardaia
Ghardaïa, Algeria
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Prince Sultan University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Southeast University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Ericsson (United States)
Plano, United States
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
University of Vigo
Vigo, Spain
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks