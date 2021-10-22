sean isaac savitz
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Houston, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Stroke
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Houston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Mechanisms, Models, and Biomarkers of Stroke
Faculty of Medicine, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Houston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Genetics and Omics of Stroke
University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Acute Stroke and Interventional Therapies
Serviço de Neurologia, Hospital Moinhos de Vento
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Vascular Cognitive Impairment
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Stroke in the Young
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation
MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital
Washington D.C., United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation
Oslo University Hospital
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Acute Stroke and Interventional Therapies
Oslo University Hospital
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
University of Kansas Medical Center
Kansas City, United States
Associate Editor
Acute Stroke and Interventional Therapies
College of Medicine, University of Ibadan
Ibadan, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Genetics and Omics of Stroke
Manuel Velasco Suárez National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Mechanisms, Models, and Biomarkers of Stroke
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Vascular Cognitive Impairment