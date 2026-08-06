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Serviço de Neurologia, Hospital Moinhos de Vento
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Institute of Neuroscience, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke