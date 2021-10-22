sheila cristina ouriques martins
Serviço de Neurologia, Hospital Moinhos de Vento
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Institute of Neuroscience, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Department of Medical, Surgical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Sassari
Sassari, Italy
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Azienda Provinciale per i Servizi Sanitari (APSS)
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Federico II University Hospital
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Algarve
Faro, Portugal
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, Veterans Health Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
Oklahoma City, United States
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke
Neurology Section, University Hospital of Badajoz
Badajoz, Spain
Associate Editor
Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke