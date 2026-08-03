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The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation
MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital
Washington D.C., United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation
Tasmanian Collaboration, University of Tasmania
Launceston, Australia
Associate Editor
Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation
Unit of Neurorehabilitation, Pisana University Hospital
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation