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Faculty of Medicine, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Oslo University Hospital
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Fundación Para la Lucha Contra las Enfermedades Neurológicas de la Infancia (FLENI)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Institute of Neuroscience, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications