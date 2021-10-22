ana catarina fonseca
Faculty of Medicine, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Oslo University Hospital
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Fundación Para la Lucha Contra las Enfermedades Neurológicas de la Infancia (FLENI)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Institute of Neuroscience, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
São Paulo State University
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Marshall University
Huntington, United States
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Swiss Medical Network
Genolier, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
National University Hospital
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
National Neuroscience Institute (NNI)
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
International Institute for Brain Health
Zagreb, Croatia
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Department of Neurology, University Hospital Bern
Bern, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Faculty of Medicine, Vilnius University
Vilnius, Lithuania
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Federal University of Paraná
Curitiba, Brazil
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
Portsmouth, United States
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications
Universidade Federal do Triângulo Mineiro
Uberaba, Brazil
Associate Editor
Preventative Health and Stroke Complications