Mission & scope

Frontiers in Stroke is a multidisciplinary disciplinary journal that explores new research and advances in stroke and cerebrovascular medicine.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Sean Isaac Savitz (University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, USA) and indexed in PubMedCentral, Scopus, Web of Science, DOAJ, the journal welcomes studies that support better diagnostics, treatment, prevention, and health services of stroke. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

acute stroke and interventional therapies

genetics and omics of stroke

mechanisms, models, and biomarkers of stroke

population health and risk factors of stroke

preventative health and stroke complications

stroke in the young

stroke recovery and rehabilitation.

vascular cognitive impairment.

Frontiers in Stroke is committed to advancing developments in stroke and cerebrovascular medicine by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.