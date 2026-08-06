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37 articles

articles

Brief Research Report

Published on 29 Jun 2026

Acute cerebrovascular disease in the Philippine Neurological Association One Database (PNA1DB)—patient profiles and disparities between public and private hospitals

in Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke

  • Robert N. Gan
  • Jose Leonard R. Pascual V
  • Maria Epifania V. Collantes
  • John Harold B. Hiyadan
  • Dan Neftalie A. Juangco
  • Ma. Cristina Z. Macrohon-Valdez
  • Cyrus G. Escabillas
  • Christian Oliver C. Co
  • Gemmalynn B. Sarapuddin
  • Maria Teresa A. Cañete
Frontiers in Stroke
doi 10.3389/fstro.2026.1835562
  • 1,164 views

Perspective

Published on 01 Sep 2025

Pragmatic recommendations to improve access to rehabilitation robots, assistive technologies and neurorehabilitation services in Africa: proceedings from ICORR-SASNET Ghana neurorehabilitation workshop, 2024

in Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke

  • Ebenezer Ad Adams
  • Robert Riener
  • Mohamed Bouri
  • Isabel Gunther
  • Matthew Olaogun
  • Morenikeji A. Komolafe
  • Chinonso A. Ad Adams
  • Albert Akpalu
  • Mary W. Agoriwo
  • Leslie W. Ajavon
Frontiers in Stroke
doi 10.3389/fstro.2025.1565651
  • 4,616 views
  • 1 citation