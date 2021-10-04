Scope

The Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke section is committed to publishing research centered on population-level health, global health, stroke risk factors, and primary prevention implementation strategies.

Led by Dr. Sheila Martins from Serviço de Neurologia, Hospital Moinhos de Vento, this Frontiers in Stroke section invites submissions across various domains of stroke research, which contribute to the understanding of population health and risk factors for stroke.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

global health

implementation strategies for population-level primary prevention

population health

prevention strategies for lower-middle income countries

regional, national, and international efforts in stroke prevention

stroke risk factors

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between population health, risk factors, and primary prevention strategies in the context of stroke.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDGs 3: Good Health and Well-being and 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Population Health and Risk Factors of Stroke to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Contributions related to individual-level prevention or interventional strategies are not considered and should be redirected to another specialty section or journal.

Frontiers in Stroke also offers the following specialty sections: