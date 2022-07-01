Main content

Scope Economics and Business of Sustainable Energy publishes high-quality manuscripts relating to the full spectrum of research relevant to the economics and business of sustainable energy, as well as the related policy interface organisations have to comply with. The Economics and Business of Sustainable Energy section publishes high-quality manuscripts relating to the full spectrum of research relevant to the economics and business of sustainable energy as well as the related policy interface organisations have to comply with. The economic and business sphere of sustainable energy is an important part of sustainable energy policy research, and plays a fundamental role in the transition to sustainable energy. Topics we aim to cover include but are not limited to: - International trade of sustainable energy resources - Local and regional markets for sustainable energy - Contribution of sustainable energy to green economy - Issues of regulation and taxation that affect energy businesses - Life cycle cost analysis and comparative studies - Retail markets analysis and policy including consumer pricing - Project finance for sustainable energy infrastructure - Financial analysis of energy derivatives - Sustainable energy procurement strategy - Market based mechanisms for sustainable energy development - The use of energy as means for corporate decarbonisation - Energy sector corporate strategy and management Submitted articles should impactfully address emerging and long-standing questions posed in the academic literature, industry practice and policy making. We aim for this section to make a contribution to Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Affordable and Clean Energy, and its targets. Where appropriate links to other SDGs, namely SDGs 9, 12 and 17 are encouraged.

Facts Short name Front. Sustain. Energ. Polic.

Abbreviation fsuep

Electronic ISSN coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Economics and Business of Sustainable Energy welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Economics and Business of Sustainable Energy, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.