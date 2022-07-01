Main content

Scope Energy Quality and Efficiency publishes high-quality, fundamental, applied, and industry focused research across the field of energy quality and efficiency. This is an important and growing part of sustainable energy policy research that examines the economic, social, and environmental benefits of energy. The Energy Quality and Efficiency section of Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy publishes high-quality, fundamental, applied, and industry focused research across the field of energy quality and efficiency. This is an important and growing part of sustainable energy policy research that examines the economic, social, and environmental benefits of energy. Energy quality and efficiency plays an integral role in the transition of energy, environmental governance in modern society, and the achievement of the goal of carbon neutralization around the world. This forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: - Energy Policy Assessment of Energy Quality or Efficiency - Energy Sustainability of Energy Quality or Efficiency - Energy Saving and Efficiency Assessment - Energy Return for Energy Invested (EROI) - Energy Measurement and Yield - Exploitation of Waste Energy - Energy from Urban Waste - Energy Use All studies must contribute insights into energy quality or efficiency processes. Notably, reports dealing with environmental economics and energy studies related to Engineering do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Aspects relating to climate change, energy economics, and energy policy are not restricted to fundamental work, therefore, this section operates in close collaboration with our sister Journals, Frontiers in Energy Research, Frontiers in Climate, Frontiers in Sustainable Cities.

