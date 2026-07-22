Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sustainable Resource Management publishes cutting-edge, transdisciplinary research that advances understanding and application in the field of sustainable resource management.

In the face of increasing demand for natural resources, this journal focuses on contributing innovative, practical, and scalable solutions. These solutions will bridge the gap between theory and practice, helping societies worldwide transition to sustainable resource management models.

Led by Field Chief Editor Brian Fath from Towson University, Frontiers in Sustainable Resource Management welcomes research contributions in various domains of sustainable resource management. Topics include, but are not limited to:

natural resources

sustainable land use

sustainable materials

smart technologies

sustainable resources and policy

waste management

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the following areas:

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation - Research papers related to sustainable water resource management, wastewater treatment, and water conservation strategies. SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy - Papers discussing renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, and sustainable energy policies. SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities - Research papers related to sustainable land use, urban planning, and smart technologies for sustainable cities. SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production - Papers discussing sustainable materials, waste management, and resource efficiency. SDG 13: Climate Action - Research papers related to climate change mitigation, adaptation strategies, and the role of sustainable resource management in addressing climate change. SDG 15: Life on Land - Papers discussing sustainable land use, ecosystem management, and biodiversity conservation.

Submissions from Early Career Researchers, indigenous communities, and the global south are particularly welcome.

Manuscripts relating to overly specific case studies, technical reports, experimental results without a sustainability context, or local survey work lacking broader implications are not suitable for publication in Frontiers in Sustainable Resource Management. Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Sustainable Resource Management is dedicated to advancing developments in sustainable resource management by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.