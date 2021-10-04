Mission & scope

The journal Frontiers in Sustainable Resource Management aims to publish high quality scientific research papers that deal with human use of natural resources. Sustainability is a concept that considers a systems ability to function and maintain purpose during normal operation as well as in the face of disturbance. As all coupled human and natural systems are open in the thermodynamic sense, the foundational requirements for sustainability depends on the energy and material resources flowing in and out. The renewability of the resource flows comes into play as well as the impact the outflows have in the receiving environments. This journal seeks research papers that explore and explain, describe and discuss, and model and manage resources from a sustainability perspective at the scale of the producer and consumer. Areas covered by this journal include, but are not limited to:

Natural Resources

Sustainable Land Use

Sustainable Materials

Smart Technologies

Sustainable Resources and Policy

Waste Management

Generally speaking, this journal integrates earth and natural sciences with engineering, technology, and corporate and social responsibility. While sustainable resource management is a vast topic, not all papers are best suited for this journal. Examples of papers that are out of scope are ones that are overly specific case studies, technical reports, experimental results without a sustainability context, or local survey work lacking broader implications. We particularly encourage papers that address sustainable resource management from the perspective of system structure and function, and the integrated ways in which this contributes to human environmental interactions. This journal operates in close collaboration with our sister journal, Frontiers in Sustainability.