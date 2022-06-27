mohamed abouleish
American University of Sharjah
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
American University of Sharjah
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Sultan Qaboos University
Muscat, Oman
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
University Park, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources University of Khuzestan
Mollasani, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Tarbiat Modares University
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Wuhan University
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Huazhong Agricultural University
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
China University of Geosciences Wuhan
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Tarbiat Modares University
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Teesside University
Middlesbrough, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Indian Space Research Organisation
Bengaluru, India
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Faculty of Natural Resources, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, University of Tehran
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Huazhong University of Science and Technology
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
Indian Institute of Remote Sensing
Dehra Dūn, India
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use
China University of Geosciences Wuhan
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Land Use