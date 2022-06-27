hamid akbari
Hamid Akbari
Las Vegas, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
Hamid Akbari
Las Vegas, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
West Virginia University
Morgantown, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
Umicore (Belgium)
Brussels, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
National University of La Plata
La Plata, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
Redwood Materials
Reno, Nevada, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
Institute for Frontier Materials, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Deakin University
Geelong, Australia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
CSIRO Energy
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
Gaithersburg, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
Penn State Erie, The Behrend College
Erie, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
University of New South Wales
Kensington, Australia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
University of California, Irvine
Irvine, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza, Spain
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
National University of Colombia, Medellin
Medellin, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials
Microsoft (United States)
Redmond, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Materials