Mission & scope

Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience is a multidisciplinary neuroscience journal publishing research that advances our understanding of synaptic structure: its function, plasticity, and alterations in diseases.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Dirk Feldmeyer (Julich Research Centre, Germany) and indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, and the DOAJ, the journal publishes articles on synaptic transmission and plasticity in all relevant areas. Topics of interest include but are not limited to:

biochemical, biophysical, and structural mechanisms involved in forming, maintaining, and altering synaptic properties

molecular composition of synapses

synaptic basis of neuropathology

techniques to interrogate synaptic function, such as those based on electrophysiology, optics, genetics, etc.

the ultrastructure, physiology, and biophysics of synaptic transmission.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and wellbeing, ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all, at all ages.

Manuscripts that focus solely on theory or computer modeling are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience is committed to advancing developments in the field of synaptic neuroscience allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable scientific breakthroughs of the future.