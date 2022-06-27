Main content

Specialty chief editor p. jesper sjöström McGill University Montreal , Canada Specialty Chief Editor Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience

Mission & scope Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research that advances our understanding of the synaptic structure, function, plasticity and alterations in diseases. Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts, this multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics and the public worldwide.



The journal will consider original research articles on synaptic transmission and plasticity in all relevant areas including the ultrastructure, physiology and biophysics of synaptic transmission, molecular composition of synapses, molecular-molecular interactions, and biochemical, biophysical and structural mechanisms involved in forming, maintaining and altering synaptic properties. The journal will also publish work on the genetic determination of synaptic properties and the impact of genetically induced synaptic alterations. Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience invites review articles that synthesize knowledge on various aspects of synapses and also perspective and opinion articles to discuss and debate hot topics in synaptic neuroscience. Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Synaptic Neurosci.

Abbreviation fnsyn

Electronic ISSN 1663-3563

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.567 Impact Factor 5.4 CiteScore

