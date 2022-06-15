Scope

The Integrative Systems Microbiology section focuses on interdisciplinary research that explores the interplay of genes, metabolites, micro- and macromolecules, and their environment as a complex system.

Under the guidance of Dr. Umer Ijaz from the University of Glasgow, the Integrative Systems Microbiology section encourages submissions that span the various subdisciplines of microbiology research which apply systems biology concepts and approaches, with the aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of microbial communities and their interactions.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

algorithms for microbial community assembly including but not limited to null modeling techniques that reveal ecological phenomena

human microbial exposome approaches, including the study of microbes, metabolites in body fluids and tissues, and their interactions with immunology

integrative omics approaches, such as combining short read amplicons with other modalities such as metabolomics, metatranscriptomics, physicochemical parameters, and clinical metadata

integrative strategies that incorporate functional gene annotations using shotgun metagenomics or quantitative metaproteomics

meta-analyses that synthesize multiple studies on a given theme to provide global insights

network inference strategies for uncovering microbe-microbe and microbe-metabolite interactions as well as network-wide statistics that identify key microbial species in a given ecological context

taxa-centric approaches that identify the role of microbes in varying environmental conditions

Submissions to this section should offer in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of systems microbiology, including both environmental and medical datasets.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Integrative Systems Microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.