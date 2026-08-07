Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
Engineering Thermobifida fusca Cutinase Variants for the Sustainable Recycling of PET from Cotton-Blended Textiles
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Review
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Original Research
Accepted on 09 Jul 2026
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Original Research
Published on 22 Jun 2026
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Review
Published on 04 Jun 2026
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Original Research
Published on 12 Feb 2026
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Original Research
Published on 15 Jan 2026
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Correction
Published on 27 Oct 2025
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Original Research
Published on 17 Oct 2025
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Brief Research Report
Published on 29 Aug 2025
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Review
Published on 08 Aug 2025
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Mini Review
Published on 30 May 2025
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Review
Published on 16 Apr 2025
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Original Research
Published on 14 Aug 2024
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Specialty Grand Challenge
Published on 17 Jun 2024
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Original Research
Published on 01 Mar 2024
in Integrative Systems Microbiology
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 05 Dec 2023
in Integrative Systems Microbiology