Scope Born in schism, computational neuroscience has continued to follow parallel paths: top-down reductionist techniques on the one hand, and bottom-up simulation techniques on the other. Integrative Systems Neuroscience will focus on mechanistic multiscale neural and neural tissue simulations based on experimental data. Although the systems biology may form the base of some of these models, the focus is on integration and explication across scales. With an emphasis on reproducibility, authors should provide documented model source code with open-source licensure on GitHub or ModelDB to enable other users to follow up and extend on the research done (see also 10.5281/zenodo.3482769 "Software Citation Checklist for Developers") The scope of the Section goes beyond neurons, brains and neural circuits to also incorporate: Glial, immune, and support elements of neural tissue

Metabolic, cerebrospinal fluid, or mechanical disorders of brain and spinal cord

Novel modeling approaches and software tools to enable integrative simulation

Models connecting to genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic levels of analysis

Integration of biochemical (systems biology), mechanical, and electrophysiological mechanisms

Pathophysiology simulation papers relevant to psychiatry, neurology, physiatry, or neurosurgery

Experimental papers with strong quantitative support Frontiers in Systems Biology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Syst. Biol.

Abbreviation fsysb

Electronic ISSN 2674-0702

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Integrative Systems Neuroscience welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Protocols, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code.

