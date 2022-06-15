Scope

The Integrative Systems Neuroscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the interactions and emergent properties of the nervous system.

Led by Dr. Eric H. Chang from the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, the Integrative Systems Neuroscience section welcomes submissions in the various subdomains of neuroscience, which aim to enhance our comprehension of how multiple systems work together to produce emergent properties, neural function, and behavior.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational approaches to understanding multiscale interactions

cross-disciplinary collaborations that seek to synthesize neuroscience findings to better understand neurobiological processes

data-driven papers that describe mechanistic neural interactions leading to emergent phenomena, such as animal behaviors and states of consciousness

molecular, cellular, and circuit-level analyses across multiple scales

novel bioengineering and technology-based strategies for quantifying emergent processes

novel modeling approaches and software tools to enable integrative simulation

research connecting multiple omic-based discoveries and analyses of nervous systems

theoretical frameworks that may explain behavioral or pathological neural states

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about such interactions and emergent properties of the nervous system (central and/or peripheral) across different components, scales, or methodologies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of systems neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.