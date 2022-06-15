Scope

The Systems and Synthetic Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on systems biological analyses of immunology and inflammation and the modulation of immune responses via molecular and cellular engineering.

Led by Dr. Harinder Singh and Dr Jishnu Das from the University of Pittsburgh, the Systems and Synthetic Immunology section welcomes submissions in various domains of systems and synthetic immunology, which aim to enhance our understanding of the immune system and engineer new capabilities that can benefit human health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

engineering of biological entities or cells to rationally modulate immune responses

high dimensional analyses and modeling of immune system development, dynamics and/or function

systems-level analyses of pathogen, autoimmune and/or inflammatory responses

utilizing systems-level approaches to design and/or develop new therapeutic modalities for immune disorders

utilizing systems-level approaches to enhance vaccine development and response

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of systems and synthetic immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.