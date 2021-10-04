Scope

The Abdominal Transplantation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of abdominal organ transplantation.

Led by Dr. Stuart Knechtle from the School of Medicine at Duke University, the Abdominal Transplantation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of transplantation science, which aim to improve the lives of patients who may benefit from abdominal transplantation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

care of the patient with an abdominal transplant

complications of abdominal transplants

ethical and psychological aspects of abdominal transplants

immunologic issues related to abdominal transplants

infection issues related to abdominal transplants

intestinal transplantation

islet transplantation

kidney transplantation

liver transplantation

multi-visceral transplantation

organ donation, procurement, and preservation as applied to abdominal transplants

outcomes of abdominal transplants

pancreas transplantation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of abdominal transplantation, aiming to enhance patient care and outcomes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the abdominal transplantation, organ donation, and patient care, focusing on SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transplantation science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.