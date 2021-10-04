Scope

The Immunosuppression section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the mechanisms, effects, and potential complications of immunosuppression.

Led by Dr. Nina Babel from Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies, Charité Medical University of Berlin, the Immunosuppression section welcomes submissions in the various domains of immunosuppression research, which aim to enhance knowledge and improve outcomes for patients experiencing disease-driven or iatrogenic immunosuppression.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular therapy

complications of immunosuppression

mechanisms of immunosuppression

novel immunosuppressive targets

pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

transplant tolerance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of immunosuppression, including its mechanisms, complications, and potential therapeutic targets.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunosuppression research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.