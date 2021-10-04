Scope

The Organ and Tissue Preservation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of preservation techniques in organ and tissue transplantation.

Led by Dr. Henrik Petrowsky from University Hospital Zürich, the Organ and Tissue Preservation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of transplantation, which connect the development of preservation strategies to the improvement of transplant outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

dynamic organ preservation (machine perfusion)

hypothermic machine perfusion

mechanisms of ischemia reperfusion injury

monitoring and assessing organ preservation injury before transplantation

normothermic machine perfusion

pharmacological interventions to minimize organ injury

solid organ preservation

static organ and tissue preservation

tissue and organ repair through machine perfusion

tissue preservation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about organ and tissue preservation strategies, mechanisms, and processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the organ and tissue preservation, transplantation, and repair, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transplantation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.