Specialty chief editor henrik petrowsky University Hospital Zürich Zurich , Switzerland Specialty Chief Editor Organ and Tissue Preservation

Scope The Organ and Tissue Preservation section of Frontiers in Transplantation publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of static and dynamic organ and tissue preservation, an essential branch of solid organ and tissue transplantation. Organ and tissue preservation plays an integral role in improving donor organ quality and finally transplant outcome. This interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: -Solid organ preservation -Tissue preservation -Static organ and tissue preservation -Dynamic organ preservation (machine perfusion) -Normothermic machine perfusion -Hypothermic machine perfusion -Tissue and organ repair through machine perfusion -Mechanisms of ischemia reperfusion injury -Pharmacological interventions to minimize organ injury -Monitoring and assessing organ preservation injury before transplantation All studies must contribute insights into organ and tissue preservation strategies, mechanisms, and processes. Reports not dealing with the areas covered above do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other sections of Frontiers in Transplantation.

Submission Organ and Tissue Preservation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Organ and Tissue Preservation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

