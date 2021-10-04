Scope

The Thoracic Transplantation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of end-stage heart and lung failure.

Led by Dr. Varun Puri from the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, the Thoracic Transplantation section welcomes submissions in various domains of transplantation, which connect fundamental advancements with clinically relevant innovations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biology of early graft dysfunction

chronic rejection

device therapy for end-stage lung disease

device therapy for heart failure

heart transplantation

lung transplantation

organ donor management

organ donor policy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about therapies for end-stage heart or lung failure, contributing insights into this rapidly evolving field. Reports dealing with other cardiothoracic diseases do not fall within the scope of this section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transplantation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.