Scope

The Tissue Injury, Repair, Inflammation and Aging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring cellular and molecular mechanisms associated with injury, repair, inflammation, and aging processes in biological systems.

Led by Dr. Dianne McKay from The Scripps Research Institute, the Tissue Injury, Repair, Inflammation and Aging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of transplantation, which connect interdisciplinary research to advance the understanding of immunologic mechanisms related to injury, repair, inflammation, and aging.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive immune responses relevant to injury, repair, inflammation, and aging

cellular and molecular mechanisms leading to cell and tissue injury

cellular and molecular mechanisms of inflammation

cellular and molecular mechanisms leading to cell and tissue repair

innate immune responses relevant to injury, repair, inflammation, and aging

mechanisms of senescence

oxidative stress responses

relevant preclinical animal models

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the immunologic mechanisms of injury, inflammation, repair, or aging. Please note that reports dealing with clinical trials do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transplantation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.