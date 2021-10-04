Scope

The Transplantation Immunology section is committed to publishing research centered on the study of immunological aspects in transplantation.

Under the guidance of Dr. Reza Abdi from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Xian Li from Houston Methodist Hospital, the Transplantation Immunology section invites submissions in various domains of transplantation immunology, which connect fundamental advancements with clinically relevant innovations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

allorecognition and tolerance mechanisms

cellular and molecular pathways in graft rejection

clinical transplantation immunology

immune monitoring and biomarkers

immunosuppressive therapies

novel immunomodulatory strategies

organ preservation and reconditioning

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the immunological aspects of transplantation, providing valuable insights for researchers and clinicians in the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Transplantation Immunology section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on immunological aspects of transplantation. General clinical studies, non-immunological surgical techniques, or research unrelated to the immune response in transplantation are considered outside the scope of this section. However, studies that contribute to the advancement of good health and well-being, while maintaining a strong connection to transplantation immunology, are welcomed and encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Transplantation Immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.