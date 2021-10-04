Scope

The Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on reconstructive transplantation in various areas such as upper extremity, craniofacial, urogenital, and uterus transplantation.

Led by Dr. Gerald Brandacher from the School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, the Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of transplantation, which connect between clinical reports and basic and translational research findings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular and molecular mechanism of chronic rejection

cellular and molecular mechanism of skin rejection

cellular and molecular mechanisms of ischemia reperfusion injury

immune monitoring

immunoregulation and tolerance induction

nerve regeneration

novel immunosuppressive strategies

organ/tissue preservation

tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in VCA

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, strategies, and outcomes related to vascularized composite allotransplantation.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transplantation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.