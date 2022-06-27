mustafa al-mukhtar
University of Technology, Iraq
Baghdad, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
University of Technology, Iraq
Baghdad, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
IHE Delft Institute for Water Education
Delft, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
Edwards Aquifer Authority
San Antonio, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
Peking University
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE)
Richland, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
Technical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
IHE Delft Institute for Water Education
Delft, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, University of Cassino
Cassino, Italy
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
University of Kaiserslautern
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Lafayette, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
Mansoura University
Mansoura, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
University of Niš
Niš, Serbia
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence
National Institute of Hydrology (Roorkee)
Roorkee, India
Community Reviewer
Water and Artificial Intelligence