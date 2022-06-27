afnan agramont akiyama
Vrije University Brussels
Brussels, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
Vrije University Brussels
Brussels, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM)
Monterrey, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
National Agricultural Research Center (Jordan)
Baqa, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
International Water Management Institute
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza, Spain
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
University of Wyoming
Laramie, United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
International Food Policy Research Institute
Washington D.C., United States
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
University of Los Lagos
Osorno, Chile
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Guwahati, India
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
Polytechnic University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
University of Trier
Trier, Germany
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA)
Laxenburg, Austria
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
University of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
National Research Institute for Rural Engineering, Water and Forestry (INRGREF)
Ariana, Tunisia
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems
Wuhan University
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Water and Human Systems