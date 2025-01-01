The following Research Topics are led by experts in their field and contribute to the scientific understanding of physiology. These Research topics are published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Physiology, as open access articles.
Mitochondrial Form and Function in Wild and Domestic Birds
The mitochondria is the cellular seat of bioenergetics. Its presence in our primordial ancestors enabled the appearance of complex, multicellular life. Without the vast, sustainable ATP output made possible by this organelle, the metabolic demands of...
Decoding Vascular Aging: Unraveling the Enigma of Pathological Conditions & Pre-mature Vascular Aging
Vascular aging is a significant public health concern given its association with increased morbidity and mortality. The economic burden of managing vascular-related diseases is staggering, with healthcare systems worldwide grappling with escalating c...
Bioenergetic Profile in Pediatric Diseases
It is known that metabolism drives cell fate and can influence whole organism physiology. In pathological conditions such as genetic diseases, malnutrition and even infections, the bioenergetic status of the cell can impact the homeostasis of the ent...
Space Physiology and Medicine: Reports and unique data obtained on small sample sizes
Research in space physiology and medicine can be considered remarkable. The space environment is unique and complex, and human adaptation to this environment requires a perfect understanding of its effects on human physiology. Environmental condition...
Respiratory Dysfunction in Neurological Disease and Injury: Novel Mechanisms and Potential Therapeutics
In the last two decades, there has been extensive discovery and technology development in understanding the baseline function of respiratory networks. These advances have been utilized to push forward discovery in many disease fields, some of which h...
Crosstalk between lung and brain, heart, kidney and vascular system in critical illness
Organ crosstalk is a complicated two-way biological communication that occurs between distal organs and is mediated through cellular, soluble, and neurohormonal processes. An appreciation of the importance of organ crosstalk in critical illness is gr...
Recent Advances in Reproductive Neuroendocrinology
The central nervous system plays an important role in reproduction by integrating internal and external cues that ultimately regulate gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) secretion from the hypothalamus. Several decades of research has led to our cu...
Assessment and Monitoring of Human Movement
Human movement studies have long involved researchers from various scientific disciplines, such as biomechanics, functional anatomy, physiology, and neuroscience, in responding to the growing demand in sports science for reliable and accurate methods...
Physiology of Human Myopathies
Human myopathies are a group of diseases that affect skeletal or cardiac muscles, causing structural and functional deterioration of muscle tissue. Myopathies can be inherited or acquired and affect any age group, from infants to the elderly. Some co...
Emerging Applications of Targeted and Non-Targeted Metabolomics to Physiology and Pathophysiology
Metabolomics is one of the ‘omics’ approaches that involve high-throughput identification and quantification of small chemical compounds (<1000 to 1500 Da), present in a variety of biological systems such as a cell, an organism, or biological fluids....
Advances in Acid-Base Physiology: From Single Transporters to Physiology
Acid-base equivalents comprise H<sup>+</sup>, OH<sup>–</sup>, and molecules in pH buffering systems such as CO<sub>2</sub>/HCO<sub>3</sub><sup>-</sup> or NH<sub>3</sub>. The appearance of acid or base inside cells broadly impacts cellular physiology ...