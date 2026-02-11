Behind the scenes

Ten years of Frontiers in Education: What have we learned about teaching, learning, and leadership?

To mark the 10-year anniversary of Frontiers in Education, we spoke to members of the journal’s editorial board about what has changed in education and what must come next. Across different countries, disciplines, and research traditions, three shared themes emerged: the human foundations of learning, the need for stronger bridges between research and practice, and the growing importance of openness and collaboration. Here is what they told us.