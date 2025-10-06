New at Frontiers

From FAIR to FAIR²: Why data principles matter and how publishing is evolving

If you’ve applied for funding in the last few years, you’ve probably heard of FAIR data. The principles - Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable - have become the global standard for research data management. They are endorsed by major funders, woven into policies like Horizon Europe’s Open Science mandates, and promoted by organisations from the OECD to UNESCO. But what do they actually mean for researchers and why should you care?