What’s hot right now in pharmacology?

Highlights from Frontiers in Pharmacology

Pharmacology continues to evolve rapidly – from refining clinical pharmacokinetics and precision dosing to advancing neuropharmacology, pharmacogenetics, and cardiovascular pharmacology. Researchers publishing with Frontiers in Pharmacology are driving these breakthroughs. Here, we highlight emerging themes and the studies shaping conversations in the field.

1. Precision dosing and renal pharmacokinetics in oncology

Accurate dosing remains one of the greatest challenges in oncology. Pharmacokinetic pharmacology plays a key role in ensuring that chemotherapeutic agents achieve optimal efficacy and safety. A recent real-world study assessed how different formulas for estimating glomerular filtration rate - Cockcroft–Gault versus CKD-EPI - influence carboplatin dosing. The findings reveal clinically relevant variations, particularly in male patients with low BMI, underscoring the importance of personalized dosing and clinical pharmacology in cancer care.

2. Neuropharmacology and pharmacogenetic advances in personalized medicine

As precision medicine expands, pharmacogenomics and pharmacodynamics are reshaping how we understand individual responses to therapy. A review on antiseizure medications highlights the role of pharmacogenetics, drug–drug interactions, and metabolic enzyme modulation in predicting adverse effects and improving patient safety. Together, these insights support a more personalized approach to neuropharmacology and drug safety through pharmacovigilance pharmacology.

3. Predictive pharmacogenetics and ethical dimensions of APOE testing

Pharmacogenetic testing is central to personalized pharmacology, yet it also raises ethical and clinical challenges. APOE genotyping, increasingly used to anticipate adverse events from anti-amyloid treatments, blurs the line between pharmacogenetics and predictive genetics. This paper explores how APOE testing informs drug safety decisions in Alzheimer’s disease while emphasizing the importance of ethical counselling and transparency in precision pharmacology.

4. Cardiovascular pharmacology and salt-sensitive remodeling

Cardiovascular pharmacology remains a cornerstone of translational pharmacology. A recent review on salt sensitivity and myocardial fibrosis delves into how sodium overload activates redox-sensitive and profibrotic pathways, promoting structural remodeling independent of blood pressure. The study bridges molecular pharmacology and pathophysiology, exploring the potential of angiotensin receptor blockers, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, and SGLT2 inhibitors as therapeutic interventions for salt-sensitive cardiovascular disease.

5. Drug interactions and clinical pharmacokinetics in anticoagulant therapy

Understanding drug interactions and pharmacokinetics is vital for optimizing safety in clinical pharmacology. In a randomized cross-over trial, researchers assessed whether osmotic laxatives alter dabigatran plasma concentrations. The results confirmed that agents like lactulose and macrogol do not significantly affect dabigatran’s absorption, metabolism, or excretion, reinforcing safe concurrent use. The findings expand our understanding of drug transport, bioavailability, and clinical pharmacology in anticoagulant therapy.

6. Advanced pharmacology and neuroprotective anesthesia

Advanced pharmacology continues to bridge molecular mechanisms and clinical outcomes. Dexmedetomidine, an α2-adrenergic agonist, exemplifies this link. It combines neuropharmacological and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce postoperative delirium, particularly in elderly patients. This study reinforces the growing integration of non-pharmacological strategies and perioperative pharmacology for improved surgical recovery.

Why These Trends Matter

Together, these studies illuminate five key directions for modern pharmacology:

Precision and personalization – integrating pharmacokinetics, pharmacogenetics, and real-world data to optimize therapy.

Safety and pharmacovigilance – identifying and mitigating risks linked to drug classes and drug interactions.

Mechanistic innovation – exploring molecular and translational pharmacology to understand the cellular basis of treatment response.

Cardiovascular and neuropharmacology – advancing mechanistic understanding and treatment strategies for complex diseases.

Integration of pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches – improving patient outcomes across diverse therapeutic areas.

