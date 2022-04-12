Getting started as an editor

Updating your researcher profile
Give yourself the best chance of getting editorial and reviewing roles by keeping your researcher profile up to date.
Whether you’re embarking on your first role as an editor, starting an editorial assignment with a new journal, or still looking for your first editorial post, our straightforward steps will help you get you started.
Give yourself the best chance of getting editorial and reviewing roles by keeping your researcher profile up to date.
Finding an editorial role starts with identifying a journal that matches both your expertise and your ethos. See our tips for making a good choice.