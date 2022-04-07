Finding the right journal for you

Choosing the right journal is an important step if you are considering an editorial role. Alignment with your research field is essential, but so is alignment with your professional goals, values, and ambitions as a researcher.

Editorial work is not only operational; it is a way to shape the direction of your discipline. This guide outlines a structured approach to help you find the right fit.

Define your goals

Defining your goals will help streamline your search and increase the chances of finding a journal or section that aligns with your aspirations. Consider the following aspects.

Specialism of field

Frontiers’ field journals are divided into specialty sections created around specialized research and led by their own Chief Editors. This gives editors the opportunity to create and run a new specialty section within the framework of an established journal.

As an editor, you influence the journal or section's direction and can attract high quality submissions in your dedicated area of expertise. Ask yourself:

is your field of expertise well represented in existing journals?

would you like to strengthen visibility for an under-represented area?

are you working in an emerging or niche theme that could benefit from focused editorial leadership?

If your research lies in a niche or emerging theme, a smaller, newer journal may be more suitable, putting you in touch with others who share your interest.

In some cases there may not be a journal or section in publication that specifically caters to your field, and you’d like to develop and lead one yourself. Frontiers' tiered publishing model allows niche research communities to gather around Research Topics, which then have the potential to become fully-fledged journal sections over time as the field develops.

Growth stage

Consider the type of journal environment you prefer.

A large, established journal may offer higher submission volumes and established reputation.

A smaller or newer journal may provide opportunities to shape strategy, expand networks, and build reputation from the ground up.

In larger journals, your role may focus primarily on handling manuscripts. In growing journals, you may also contribute to outreach, recruitment, and strategic development.

Impact and visibility

To strengthen your own position as a researcher, you may want to work with a journal that enhances the reach and influence of your research within your target community.

Frontiers has a portfolio of 222 journals covering more than 1,700 specialty sections. Of those journals, 146 have a Journal Impact Factor and 160 have a CiteScore. All journal metrics are clearly stated on journal website pages. Explore more about Frontiers' impact.

Indexing improves discoverability and signals credibility. All of Frontiers' journals are indexed in COPE and the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ).

Consider journal scope, aims, and policies

First ensure the journal’s scope aligns with your field of research and that you’ll be able to make use of your expertise. You can also consider the immediate aims of the journal. Does it plan to grow larger in the near future? Does its scope mention moving into new, cutting-edge themes within your field that align with your own interests?

Then consider the journal’s wider aims and policies. Editorial work can become a practical expression of your values as a researcher. That means it’s important to work with a journal that shares your values.

Open access

All of Frontiers' journals are open access, which allows anyone to read articles without paying. By working as an editor for a Frontiers journal, you're advancing open access publishing, making sure that more research is available to inform and inspire future developments in science.

Learn more about the benefits of open access.

Policies and ethics

Journal selection is a professional choice that allows you to work with journals and publishers whose stated commitments align with your own values. You can find this information for Frontiers' journals in our policies and publication ethics page.

As a more senior or chief editor, you would also play an active part in shaping this culture and establishing values for the future of your journal.

Who else is on the editorial board?

A key benefit of taking an editorial role is the chance to expand your professional network and work alongside other experts in your field. There may be specific researchers with whom you’d like to collaborate. Or you may be looking for a niche community formed around the research themes that interest you most.

Frontiers' editorial boards are comprised of leading researchers from the world’s top institutions, bringing a depth of expertise to the peer review process.

Applying for editorial vacancies

Once you've identified your chosen journal or section, you can be proactive: contact a chief editor to express interest, particularly if a journal is expanding or launching new sections.

Frontiers' journals welcome expressions of interest from qualified researchers at any time. Find out more about how to submit your interest in becoming an editor.

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