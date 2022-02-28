Introduction to editorial roles at Frontiers

Frontiers' journals and editorial boards are structured to ensure rigor, research integrity and the publication of high-quality science. They also support collaboration, transparency, and sustainable growth.

Academic journals on our platform are referred to as field journals

Each field journal is organized into specialty sections, which represent focused research communities within the broader field.

Each specialty section operates as an independent editorial unit with its own editorial board

Organizing the journals into specialty sections supports growth because it means that field chief editors can develop new sections as the field advances. This includes scaling the size of the editorial boards to meet the needs of a growing journal, while maintaining an efficient peer review process.

Understanding editorial board roles

Frontiers' editors are appointed to the boards of our journals according to strict seniority and expertise criteria. Each role carries specific responsibilities to uphold scientific quality, fairness, and integrity.

Field Chief Editor

Field Chief Editors work with Frontiers' team to define the overall scope of their journal. They build a community of researchers and drive publications to fully represent the research activity of the field. They:

lead the board of specialty chief editors

oversee journal performance and quality standards

build team spirit and shared responsibility across sections

act as the primary editorial escalation point

support and guide other board members.

Field Chief Editors are internationally recognized in their area of research. They have an established academic career with an overarching understanding of their whole field and an extensive network of collaborating experts. They have editorial experience and a very strong track record of publications in international, peer-reviewed journals.

Specialty Chief Editor

Specialty Chief Editors define the scope of their section and recruit editors to their boards, working in collaboration with Frontiers’ team. They:

lead and supervise editorial activity within their section

provide guidance and support to associate editors

act as the section’s editorial escalation point

ensure adherence to peer review, ethics, and research integrity standards.

Specialty Chief Editors are leading academics and active experts in their field. They are typically full professors at recognized institutions with a proven track record of publication in international, peer-reviewed journals and previous editorial experience.

Associate Editor

Frontiers’ Associate Editors act as handling editors for submitted manuscripts. They:

conduct the initial assessment of scope and scientific validity

select and invite appropriate reviewers

oversee the interactive peer review process

evaluate reviewer feedback

make the final decision on acceptance or recommend rejection to the Specialty Chief Editor.

Associate Editors ensure that manuscripts meet standards of scientific rigor, validity, ethics, and transparency before publication.

Associate Editors are high-impact researchers and recognized leaders in their field, with a strong publication record in international, peer-reviewed journals and with a recognized affiliation. They are typically associate professor-level or higher, or an equivalent position of equal standing in their field.

Ensuring quality

Only leading experts and established members of the research community are appointed to Frontiers' editorial boards.

Chief Editors, Associate Editors, and Community Reviewers are listed on the journal pages and are encouraged to list their own publication credentials publicly. This transparency reinforces accountability.

Chief Editors receive an honorarium for their editorial project work and when submission levels reach defined thresholds The honorarium is not based on the number of accepted articles, ensuring that editors have no incentive to accept manuscripts.

Editorial decision power is distributed in Frontiers because we believe that many experts within a community should be able to shape the direction of science for the benefit of society. Editors hold full authority over decisions on scientific and scholarly content before publication. They are responsible for the academic quality and merit of all published articles.

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