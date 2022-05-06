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The peer review process

In this section, you'll find guides and advice to help you navigate the peer review process in your role as an editor. Although some of the information here focuses specifically on Frontiers' peer review, the skills you'll learn are universal and apply widely in your editorial career, across journals.

About Frontiers' peer review

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Understanding article types

A clear comparison of the article types used at Frontiers, including their purpose and submission requirements.

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How to select reviewers

Use these guidelines to build a balanced set of reviewers and send the right invitations.

Editorial processes and skills