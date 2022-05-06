Understanding article types
A clear comparison of the article types used at Frontiers, including their purpose and submission requirements.
In this section, you'll find guides and advice to help you navigate the peer review process in your role as an editor. Although some of the information here focuses specifically on Frontiers' peer review, the skills you'll learn are universal and apply widely in your editorial career, across journals.
A clear comparison of the article types used at Frontiers, including their purpose and submission requirements.
Use these guidelines to build a balanced set of reviewers and send the right invitations.
A practical overview of what’s involved in being a Handling Editor for Frontiers’ journals.
A practical framework to help you assess scientific merit using straightforward checks before and during peer review.
Constructive feedback is one of the most valuable outcomes of peer review. See our tips on how to provide it well.
Guidance on how to assess appeals consistently, treat all parties respectfully, and protect the integrity of the journal.