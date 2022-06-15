Scope

The Obesity and Nutrition in Adolescents section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing obesity and nutrition-related issues in adolescents.

The section welcomes submissions in various domains of adolescent medicine, which aim to enhance the understanding of obesity development, its association with nutrition and dietary behaviors, and the development of evidence-based approaches for their prevention, treatment, and management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section (but not limited to) include:

case studies on new clinical evidence of obesity prevention and nutrition promotion

clinical and intervention trials in obesity prevention and treatment

epidemiological or clinical studies on nutrition promotion and obesity prevention and their contributing factors

recent advances in assessing or monitoring changes in nutrition and obesity

studies exploring the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on obesity prevention determinants

studies on mechanisms linking important elements to obesity development and prevention in complex systems

studies on public health innovation and intervention related to obesity and its enablers or barriers

studies using innovative approaches to explore and address obesity prevention, such as through digital health, telehealth, translational research, and systems-based approaches

transition of care from adolescence to adulthood

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between nutrition and obesity in adolescents.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of obesity development, nutrition promotion, prevention, treatment, and management in adolescents, in line with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Studies focusing primarily on children or adults without significant relevance to adolescents will be out of the scope of this section. Research that exclusively focuses on other health issues not related to obesity or nutrition, such as mental health, substance abuse, or physical activity unrelated to dietary habits, and papers that address general nutritional mechanisms, dietetics, or food science without specific emphasis on the adolescent population will not be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of adolescent medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.