Scope

The Cellular Senescence section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the various aspects of cellular aging and its impact on age-associated processes and diseases.

Led by Dr. Lea Harrington from Montreal University, this welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of cellular aging, which explore the connections between cellular processes and their effects on aging and age-related diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Intrinsic processes influencing the onset of cell senescence, such as survival signals, DNA damage, mitochondrial function, cellular metabolism, and telomere erosion

Spatial and temporal heterogeneity in senescence phenotypes within senescing cell populations and between cell types

Extrinsic processes engaged by senescent cells, including non-cell autonomous mechanisms regulating the fate of neighboring or distal cells and tissues, both positively and negatively

The impact of cellular senescence on tissue and organismal aging

The effects of controlling or ablating senescent cells on in vivo healthspan, tissue function during aging, or in the context of disease or stress

The interrelationship between cellular senescence and other cellular processes, such as genome integrity, stress adaptation, pluripotency, and differentiation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various cellular responses to aging-related stresses and their links to cell, tissue, and organismal function with age or in age-associated diseases.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cellular Senescence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.