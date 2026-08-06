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84 articles

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Original Research

Published on 03 Mar 2026

Gene-gene and gene-environment interactions of CYP19A1, ESR1, IL6, IL6R, IL1β, RANK, and RANKL variants in relation to osteoporosis and hip fracture risk in Mexican women

in Genetics, Genomics and Epigenomics of Aging

  • Antonio Miranda-Duarte
  • Valeria Ponce de León-Suárez
  • Alberto Hidalgo-Bravo
  • Rafael Velázquez-Cruz
  • Esperanza Ramírez-Pérez
  • O. Celeste Martínez-Ramírez
  • Clementina Castro-Hernández
  • Blanca Barredo-Prieto
  • Leonora Casas-Avila
Frontiers in Aging
doi 10.3389/fragi.2026.1769306
  • 1,368 views
  • 1 citation