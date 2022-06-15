Scope

The Healthy Longevity section is committed to publishing research that focuses on the role of the environment in the aging process and its impact on overall health and longevity.

Led by Prof. Filipe Cabreiro of University of Cologne -Germany and Imperial College London – UK, this section welcomes submissions that explore various aspects of environmental factors and aging, aiming to enhance our understanding of the complex relationship between the exposome and host physiology and sex, that underlie individual health trajectories during aging.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Nutrigenomics and nutri(epi)genetics in aging and healthy longevity

Nutrition and endocrine disruptors as part of the exposome and their influence on developmental programming of age-related diseases and healthy longevity

Impact of microbiome interventions in aging and healthy longevity

Impact of nutrition and endocrine disruptors on the microbiome in aging and healthy longevity

Sexual dimorphism in nutrition and endocrine disruptors in aging and healthy longevity

Nutritional psychology, eating behavior, and malnutrition in aging

Clinical nutrition in aging and nutritional therapeutics for healthy longevity

Policy and societal interventions impacting sustainable diets and nutrition to enhance healthy longevity

Cell nutrition and endocrine disruptors impacting molecular mechanisms of aging, mitochondrial health, and adaptive longevity pathways

Nutritional influences and endocrine disruptors on resilience against multimorbidity associated with aging, and on inflammation in age-related diseases

Nutrition and environmental toxins on and cognitive function, mental health, and psychological changes associated with brain aging

Physical activity in aging and healthy longevity: from sports and exercise to frailty

The role of micronutrients in aging and healthy longevity

Submissions should provide comprehensive, and in-depth mechanistic knowledge about the interplay between nutrition or endocrine disruptors, aging, and healthy longevity.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the healthy longevity, nutrigenomics, nutrition and developmental programming, nutritional influences on resilience, nutrition and cognitive function, nutrition and physical activity, role of micronutrients, impact of nutrition on the microbiome, sexual dimorphism in nutritional interventions, nutritional psychology, clinical nutrition, policy and societal interventions, and cell nutrition impacting molecular mechanisms of aging, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Healthy Longevity section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on cognitive decline or aging-related performance issues without a relevance to promoting healthy aging strategies, interventions, or preventive measures related to nutrition or endocrine disruptors. Studies that solely investigate the negative aspects of environmental impacts on the aging process without addressing potential solutions for healthy longevity are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Healthy Longevity to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.