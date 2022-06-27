filipe cabreiro
University of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Healthy Longevity
Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz
Mainz, Germany
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
National Institute of Psychiatry Ramon de la Fuente Muñiz (INPRFM)
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
The Dementia Centre, HammondCare
Osborne Park, WA, Australia
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
University of Thessaly
Volos, Greece
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
East Carolina University
Greenville, United States
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC)
Leiden, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
Democritus University of Thrace
Komotini, Greece
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
Department of Cerebrovascular Medicine and Neurology, National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center
Osaka, Japan
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
University of Camerino
Camerino, Italy
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
Foro Italico University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
San Camillo Forlanini Hospital
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity
Banaras Hindu University
Varanasi, India
Associate Editor
Healthy Longevity