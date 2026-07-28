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101 articles

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Brief Research Report

Published on 05 Jan 2026

Interplay between oxidative stress and physical exercise in hospitalized older adults: a secondary analysis of an RCT using malondialdehyde as a biomarker

in Molecular Mechanisms of Aging

  • Chenhui Chenhuichen
  • Pedro Azanon-Nogueira
  • Maite Izco-Cubero
  • Iciar Echeverria-Beistegui
  • Patricia Alvarez-Rodriguez
  • Fabíola Zambom-Ferraresi
  • Fabricio Zambom-Ferraresi
  • Marisa Fernández González De La Riva
  • Consuelo Borrás
  • Nicolas Martínez-Velilla
Frontiers in Aging
doi 10.3389/fragi.2025.1708162
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