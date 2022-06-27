monica höfte
Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Disease Management
Jeju National University
Jeju City, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne
Reims, France
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Institute for Sustainable Plant Protection, National Research Council (CNR)
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Disease Management
International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)
Cali, Colombia
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Institute for Agricultural, Fisheries and Food Research (ILVO)
Merelbeke, Belgium
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Shandong Agricultural University
Taian, China
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Agricultural Research Organization (ARO)
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Agricultural Research Organization (ARO)
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Associate Editor
Disease Management
China National Rice Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Rothamsted Research
Harpenden, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Nantong University
Nantong, China
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Kaili University
Guizhou, China
Associate Editor
Disease Management
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Associate Editor
Disease Management
University of Silesia in Katowice
Katowice, Poland
Associate Editor
Disease Management