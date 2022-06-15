Scope

The Field Water Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable agriculture and water management practices.

Led by Dr. Lingling Li from Gansu Agricultural University, the Field Water Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of field water management, which address the challenges between the increasing global water shortage and the need to produce enough high-quality food for a growing world population.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

effects of irrigation on water use efficiency and crop productivity

field water management for rainfed agriculture

irrigation management for different crops, soils, and agroecosystems

remote sensing-based soil water monitoring and irrigation scheduling

sensor-based field water monitoring and management

sustainable intensification of rainfed/irrigated agriculture

water use efficiency and crop productivity of rainfed agriculture

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of field water management, aiming to improve resource management strategies and promote sustainable agriculture practices.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable agriculture and water management practices, focusing on SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Field Water Management section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on water management practices, policies, or technologies. However, studies that address agricultural productivity, environmental conservation, or social issues with a fundamental basis in water management are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of field water management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.